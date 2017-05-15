Challenge Cup quarter-final dates revealed

1 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

The dates for the quarter-final of the Challenge Cup have been revealed.

Salford and Wakefield will kick off proceedings on Thursday, June 15, the first of two games to be shown on Sky Sports.

A day later, Sky will show Leeds’ fixture with Championship side Featherstone, their second consecutive cup game to be broadcast on television.

The BBC kickstart their coverage on Saturday as they broadcast Warrington and Wigan on BBC One, and a day later Hull FC and Castleford will round things off on BBC Two.