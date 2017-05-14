Challenge Cup quarter-final draw

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Defending champions Hull FC will host Super League table-toppers Castleford Tigers in the quarter-finals of the Challenge Cup.

Cas’ put over half a century of points past St Helens to book their place in the last eight while Hull FC’s 62-0 victory over Catalans Dragons gifts Rugby League fans a mouth-watering tie in the next round.

Warrington’s reward for dispatching of local rivals Widnes is a home tie against Wigan Warriors while Salford will host fellow Super League surprise package Wakefield Trinity.

Featherstone Rovers, the last remaining Championship side in the competition at the quarter-final stage, face a trip to near neighbours Leeds Rhinos.

Full draw:

Warrington Wolves vs Wigan Warriors

Leeds vs Featherstone Rovers

Salford Red Devils vs Wakefield Trinity

Hull FC vs Castleford

Full reaction to all of the Challenge Cup ties and the quarter-final draw will feature in Monday’s edition of League Express.