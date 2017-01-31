Challenge Cup second round draw made
NCL champions Siddal face a tricky trip to Pilkington Recs in the second round of the Challenge Cup.
The draw, made at the home of Siddal, was conducted by local former player Johnny Lawless and Luke Robinson.
Sixteen clubs representing the community game were drawn against each other and will play their ties over the weekend of February 11 – 12.
2017 Ladbrokes Challenge Cup second round draw in full is as follows:
Featherstone Lions v Wests Warriors
West Hull v Thatto Heath Crusaders
Haydock v Thornhill Trojans
Myton Warriors v York Acorn
London Chargers v Fryston Warriors
Kells v Rochdale Mayfield
Pilkington Recs v Siddal
Wigan St Patricks v Egremont Rangers