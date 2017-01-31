Challenge Cup second round draw made

NCL champions Siddal face a tricky trip to Pilkington Recs in the second round of the Challenge Cup.

The draw, made at the home of Siddal, was conducted by local former player Johnny Lawless and Luke Robinson.

Sixteen clubs representing the community game were drawn against each other and will play their ties over the weekend of February 11 – 12.

 

2017 Ladbrokes Challenge Cup second round draw in full is as follows:

Featherstone Lions v Wests Warriors

West Hull v Thatto Heath Crusaders

Haydock v Thornhill Trojans

Myton Warriors v York Acorn

London Chargers v Fryston Warriors

Kells v Rochdale Mayfield

Pilkington Recs v Siddal

Wigan St Patricks v Egremont Rangers

