Challenge Cup winning trio return for Catalans against Saints

Catalans have recalled three of their Challenge Cup winners for the visit of St Helens.

Micky McIlorum, Mike Simon and Jason Baitieri all missed last week’s defeat to Castleford but have all been named in the 19-man squad for Saturday’s game.

Lance Todd Trophy winner Tony Gigot has also been named in the 19 despite not playing last Saturday.

St Helens have made one change to their squad for the trip to Perpignan, with Ryan Morgan being replaced by Aaron Smith.

Dragons: Mead, Wiliame, Langi, Casty, Moa, Bird, Bousquet, Simon, Duport, Baitieri, McIlorum, Tierney, Jullien, Albert, Da Costa, Gigot, Goudemand, Drinkwater, Edwards.

Saints: Lomax, Makinson, Percival, Fages, Roby, Amor, Taia, Wilkin, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Douglas, Knowles, Thompson, Richardson, Grace, Lees, Ashworth, Barba, A Smith, Costello.