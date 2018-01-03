Challenge Trophy shelved

1 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

The Challenge Trophy will not be taking place in 2018.

TotalRl.com understands that the knock-out competition, which is contested by teams in the Kingstone Press Cider National Conference League (with, previously, Conference League South sides entitled to take part) has been ditched by the Rugby Football League.

Hunslet Club Parkside are the current holders, having beaten Wigan St Patrick’s at Batley in 2017. The south Leeds outfit lost to Rochdale Mayfield in the previous season’s decider.

Entry has been voluntary since the competition’s launch in 2012, and many teams have declined to enter in recent years, which have also involved a number of walkovers.

Leigh Miners Rangers won three of the first four finals, accounting for Egremont Rangers, Wigan St Patrick’s and Wath Brow Hornets respectively. West Hull beat East Leeds in the 2014 decider.