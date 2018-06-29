Championship and League 1 clubs to hold further meetings today

Championship and League 1 clubs will meet on Friday to discuss their next move in the ongoing battle with their Super League counterparts.

All 26 clubs will meet at Bradford’s Odsal Stadium today to discuss recent developments and how they plan on moving forward.

The clubs will initially meet between themselves, before an RFL board sit on the second half of their meeting.

Super League’s revelation regarding the proposed new league structure has angered a number of clubs in the lower leagues, who claim there has been no agreement on next year’s structure.

This was reiterated by Super League clubs, but Championship and League 1 clubs remain frustrated that their plans were made public, with a number of issues yet to be ironed out.

Among them are the way funding is distributed in the Championship, the way fixtures are to be handled after proposals of ‘loop fixtures’, and the general league structure.