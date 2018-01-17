Championship clubs have EGM demands granted

18 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

The RFL and Championship clubs will hold an EGM later this month after clubs demanded an emergency meeting.

TotalRL has received an email sent by Sheffield chairman Chris Noble to the RFL’s acting CEO Ralph Rimmer, requesting a meeting to discuss a variety of concerns.

Among the points raised by Noble were the parachute payment received by Leigh, Toulouse’s omission from the Challenge Cup and their involvement at the Magic Weekend alongside Toronto Wolfpack.

It’s understood that the request was seconded by at least one Championship club, and the RFL have now responded and are in the process of arranging a meeting, although a specific date has not been arranged.

In the email, Noble said: “It is four weeks since I ‘E mailed’ you original (14th December 2017) raising some issues and now we have, the parachute payment which was not included in the agreement regarding the central funding, Toulouse not participating in the Challenge Cup, Toronto/Toulouse at Magic weekending and possibly other matters which have not been discussed by the clubs who are affected by these matters.

“Can I again request an EGM of the clubs and the board to discuss all these points before we get to the stage, again as previously mentioned, ‘ it is too late to do anything about them’.”

Championship clubs have already voiced their concerns on some of these issues. Last year, Dewsbury chairman Mark Sawyer told League Express that the clubs were frustrated with the lack of communication regarding Leigh’s parachute payment, which has seen the Centurions receive an additional £500,000.