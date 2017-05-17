Championship to remain a 12-team competition, confirms Ralph Rimmer

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

RFL Chief Operating Officer Ralph Rimmer has admitted changes may be made to the current structure of the Championship, but that will not include the addition of further teams.

The governing body is currently going through a scheduled mid-term review of the Super 8s concept and planning for the future, with Rimmer confirming some “minor tweaks” could be made.

However, an increase in the size of the Championship is not an option, despite some suggestions it could go from 12 to 14 teams.

“There’ll be no dramatic changes,” Rimmer told League Express. “There may be a few minor tweaks. We’re going through a mid-term review of the RFL strategy.

“Alongside that with the clubs we are discussing a few minor changes that may make it slightly more compelling.

“But there won’t be anything of great note. In comparison to the larger review, it doesn’t really register on the radar. To be perfectly frank, the broadcast contract is for two divisions of 12, so there’s no chance at all of change becoming a reality.”

The Championship will be back in the spotlight at the end of the month with the return of the Summer Bash, with reported ticket sales looking promising.

“Hull Kingston Rovers have contributed hugely to that,” said Rimmer. “There’s evidence that the club’s supporters are looking forward to their trip to Blackpool, but also most other clubs are matching or exceeding their sales from last year. Bradford, as an example, are travelling very well on the road this year.”

