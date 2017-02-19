Championship round-up: Hull Kingston Rovers survive Rochdale scare as Bulls post first win

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Hull Kingston Rovers won the battle between the Championship’s top two sides after Shaun Lunt’s late try secured a 28-18 win against Rochdale Hornets.

The Hornets threatened to pull off a huge shock against the Robins before Lunt’s try minutes from time secured a third straight win for Tim Sheens’ side.

Bradford Bulls got their season up and running with a 35-28 win over Swinton Lions.

With the game tied at 22 apiece, two Ethan Ryan tries in five minutes secure Bradford a victory that moved them to minus 10 points on the league ladder.

Featherstone Rovers’ strong start to the season continued with a convincing 32-6 victory at Batley.

Jon Sharp oversaw a third consecutive victory that boosts the club’s top four hopes.

Halifax also won their first game of the season with a comfortable 42-16 win over Sheffield Eagles.

Adam O’Brien put in a superb display on debut as James Saltonstall scored a hat-trick for Richard Marshall’s side.

London Broncos avoided a shock defeat as Rhys Williams’ full-distance effort four minutes from time secured a 20-18 win over Oldham.

The Roughyeds had a chance to level the match following the late try, but his penalty goal attempt hit the post.

