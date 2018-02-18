Championship round-up: Leigh stunned by Barrow as London set the pace

Leigh Centurions suffered a second defeat in three games as they were on the end of a huge shock at Barrow.

Neil Jukes’ side succumbed to a 24-20 defeat to the Cumbrian minnows, with Shane Toal scoring a hat-trick for the hosts.

The Leythers are now four points adrift of league leaders London, who ended Featherstone’s perfect start to the season with a 44-24 win.

Jarrod Sammut scored a hat-trick for Danny Ward’s side, who host second-placed next time out.

The Wolfpack defeated Halifax 20-6, with Adam Higson scoring two late tries for Paul Rowley’s side.

Meanwhile, the final game of the weekend saw Batley pick up their first win of the year as they defeated Swinton 48-28. Lewis Galbraith and Michael Ward scored two tries apiece.



