Championship roundup: Fev go third as Dewsbury score huge win

Featherstone Rovers bounced back from their Challenge Cup exit at the hands of Leeds by moving up to third in the Championship with a convincing victory against Swinton on Wednesday night.

The Lions actually took the lead with a Chris Atkin penalty to go 2-0 ahead but from thereon out, Rovers took complete control.

They scored seven unanswered tries to run out 36-2 winners and move above Toulouse into third ahead of Sunday’s huge clash with second-placed London in Ealing.

Josh Hardcastle, John Davies and Jason Walton were among the scorers as the pressure intensified further on the Lions’ shoulders – who are now level on points with second-bottom Dewsbury after their win at Oldham.

In the Championship’s other game on Wednesday night, the Neil Kelly revival at Dewsbury continued as Gareth Moore’s late try and Paul Sykes’ drop goal in the final moments secured a 20-16 victory which increases their chance of Championship survival against all the odds.

They are now level on points with Swinton and are 10 clear of bottom side Bradford following their latest victory. Dale Morton and Aaron Ollett were their other try-scorers.