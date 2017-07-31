Championship Shield fixtures set for release after Swinton’s future secured

25 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Swinton Lions have cleared a potential winding up order brought by HMRC that threatened their ability to finish the season.

League Express claims the reason the Championship Shield fixtures was delayewereast week was due to genuine concerns about the Lions’ immediate future.

The club revealed earlier this month how they needed to raise around £50,000 by the end of July, and the same amount again to complete the 2017 season.

The main threat was a winding-up order brought over unpaid tax, but that was settled on Friday evening.

As such the full Championship Shield fixture list is set to be announced today, and the Lions will complete the season.

