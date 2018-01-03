Championship side Featherstone report increase in membership sales

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Ambitious Championship side Featherstone Rovers have announced a ‘notable increase’ in membership sales ahead of the 2018 season.

The club’s ‘#BeRovers’ campaign began in September alongside an all-new direct-debit scheme, which they say has proven to be hugely popular amongst supporters – with a number of fans taking up that option ahead of the new season.

And Rovers say that what they describe as one of the ‘best value-for-money’ deals in the Championship has also been popular, with sales up on 12 months ago.

A large proportion of Rovers fans purchased memberships via direct debit, allowing payments to be made across five months.

And in the run up to the New Year, hundreds of supporters took advantage of the club’s fantastic ‘early-bird’ offer, providing one of the best value-for-money memberships in the Championship.

Featherstone general manager Davide Longo said: “We are extremely pleased with how our membership sales have progressed over the past few months.

“They started strongly via the new direct-debit operation and soared in the days leading up to the early-bird deadline.

“We have also been able to gather plenty of data, which will allow us to communicate better with supporters.

“And we have welcomed a host of new members to the club, with several who have not been members for some time coming back on board too.

“The response has been very pleasing and should provide us with a boost as we aim to increase average attendances throughout the course of next season.

“With so much at stake in 2018, we are looking to turn the LD Nutrition Stadium into a fortress. The support of our fans, particularly on home turf, will prove vital for us.

“We have invested monies raised from memberships directly into the squad and our recruitment remains ongoing.”