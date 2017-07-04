Championship star banned for eight games for verbal abuse charge

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Rochdale Hornets player Lewis Galbraith has been banned for eight matches for verbally abusing an opposing player.

The centre was found guilty by an independent tribunal following an incident during the Hornets’ Summer Bash victory over Oldham.

A fight broke out in the 79th minute of the match, which resulted in Oldham’s Sam Gee being sent off for striking an opposition player.

However, it’s now emerged that Galbraith has been suspended for his involvement after Gee was represented at the hearing by a barrister.

Galbraith, who has scored seven tries in 18 appearances this season, has been fined £75 and will miss the next eight matches, ruling him out for almost the duration of the campaign.

Rochdale have confirmed they will appeal the decision and are understood to be frustrated by the decision.

Hornets Chief Executive, Adam Bates said: “On paper this was a cut and dry case. Both Oldham and the Rugby Football League were unable to provide any independent evidence whatsoever to prove the alleged incident happened.

“The club stands by Lewis and we will fight tooth and nail to ensure justice is done.”