Championship star blasts RFL for Easter campaign

Dewsbury Rams player Dom Speakman has called on the RFL to change the current Easter schedule for part-time players.

All Championship clubs played two games in four days over the Easter period, despite the vast majority of clubs being part-time.

Only Hull Kingston Rovers, Toulouse, Bradford Bulls and London Broncos are thought to be full-time, with most players at other clubs having full-time jobs.

Speakman took to Twitter to reveal the burden on players and believes they shouldn’t be forced to put their bodies through the pain barrier twice, and then work straight after.

“It’s hard enough being full-time, never mind when we’re part time and and all have to work for a living,” he said.

A number of players agreed with Speakman’s comments on social media.