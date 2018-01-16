Championship star Greenwood retires

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Prolific Championship fullback Miles Greenwood has retired, aged 30.

Greenwood has made a name for himself as a free-scoring fullback in the second-tier, enjoying successful spells with Halifax, Batley and Rochdale.

A product of St Helens’ academy setup, he burst onto the scene with Halifax in 2008, where he spent four seasons before dropping down to League 1 with Oldham.

After an impressive return of 20 tries in 25 games with the Roughyeds, he was signed by Batley, where he spent two seasons and scored 41 tries in 53 games.

That earned him a return to Halifax, but a serious ankle and leg injury ended his 2015 season prematurely. He returned to action in 2016 and scored eight tries in 18 outings, before joining Rochdale ahead of their Championship return.

As part of his deal with the Hornets, Greenwood became the club’s head of strength and conditioning, a role he will retain despite hanging up the boots.

“Miles has a really good future in the game as a conditioner,” said Rochdale head coach Alan Kilshaw.

“What he’s done here last year and in pre-season is evidence of that.

“Playing-wise he’s had a good career at some good clubs, and he’s had an impact on and off the field if you speak to any of those.

“He started at St Helens and then had spells with successful Championship clubs and he can look back with a lot of pride at what he achieved as a player.

“He’s got a lot to look forward to as well and he’s been great for us.”