Changes for Salford and Widnes

Salford and Widnes have made changes to their 19-man squad ahead of Saturday’s Qualifiers game.

The Red Devils have made one change, with Tyrone McCarthy being replaced by Greg Burke, who will play against the club he joined the club from earlier this season.

As for Widnes, they’ve made two changes, with Lloyd White and Alex Gerrard coming in for Danny Walker and the injured Charlie Gubb.

Salford: Welham, Sa’u, Evalds, Lui, Kopczak, Jones, Flanagan, Tasi, Lannon, Nakubuwai, Wood, Olpherts, Mossop, Bibby, Murray, Chamberlain, Burke, Hastings, Lussick.

Widnes: Ah Van, Ashall-Bott, J Chapelhow, Craven, Dean, Dudson, Finn, Gerrard, Hansen, Hauraki, Heremaia, Houston, Inu, Leuluai, Mellor, Olbison, Runciman, White, Whitley.