Chapelhow twins sign new contracts at Widnes Vikings

Aaron Bower
By Aaron Bower May 18, 2017 14:25

Widnes Vikings have received a major boost ahead of Saturday’s Magic Weekend clash with Wakefield with the news that the Chapelhow twins have agreed new deals with the club.

Both Jay and Ted were out of contract at the end of this season, but they have now agreed new deals until the end of the 2019 season.

They had reportedly been the subject of interest from a number of Super League clubs for next season, but have instead opted to commit their futures to the Vikings.

