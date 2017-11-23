Chase handed two-year drugs ban

31 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Rangi Chase has been suspended from all sport for two years after testing positive for cocaine.

A former Castleford and Widnes ace, Chase gave a positive test on 14 July 2017 following the Vikings’ defeat to Wakefield, with the former England international testing positive for benzoylecgonine, a metabolite of cocaine.

The suspension leaves Chase’s career in serious doubt, with Chase now banned from competition until July 13th 2019. Chase will be 33 by the time he is free to return to the sport.

UKAD Chief Executive Nicole Sapstead said: “As an experienced rugby league player who has represented both New Zealand Maori and England, as well as Super League clubs, Castleford Tigers and Salford Red Devils, Rangi Chase has tarnished his career with this sanction.

“His two-year ban serves as a stark warning to athletes about the very real consequences of taking recreational drugs whilst competing in sport.”