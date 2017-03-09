Chase still absent for Castleford

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Rangi Chase has been left out of Castleford’s squad to face Widnes on Sunday.

The halfback was available for selection after being the subject of an internal investigation last week, however, Daryl Powell confirmed that the 30-year-old would not be selected for the trip to the Vikings despite his availability.

The England international was allegedly involved in an off-field incident last month, which prompted his omission from the club’s squad for their victory over Leeds.

Without Chase, Castleford defeated the Rhinos 66-10, a victory that moved them to the top of Super League.

“He’s available but I won’t select him this week,” Powell told BBC Radio Leeds.

“If you take yourself out of it then there’s a process of bedding back in and earning the right to be back in the squad.”

Powell did confirm that Ben Roberts is back in contention for the match, having missed last week’s game with a niggling problem.

If selected, Roberts will make only his second appearance in ten months, having missed the majority of 2016 with a foot injury.