Chase’s future set to be discussed

Rangi Chase’s Castleford Tigers future will be discussed today after he allegedly became embroiled in another off-field incident.

The former England halfback was allegedly involved in an altercation at Featherstone’s LD Nutrition Stadium during the Rovers’ Challenge Cup encounter with Halifax.

Castleford’s hierarchy are now set to meet with Chase’s representatives to discuss his future with the club after the latest incident involving the 31-year-old star.

Two men were ejected from the ground during the match following an incident at the main bar inside the stadium.

Chase was not picked for Castleford’s Challenge Cup clash with St Helens on Saturday, despite being named in the original 19-man squad, although he did have a neck injury.

Castleford issued a short statement on Friday.

It read: “Castleford Tigers are aware of an incident that occurred last night in Featherstone.

“The club is investigating the incident and will make no further comment at this time.”

Chase is out of contract at Castleford at the end of the season.