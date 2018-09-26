Cherry-Evans to captain Prime Minister’s XIII against PNG

Mal Meninga has named Daly Cherry-Evans as the captain of the Prime Minister’s XIII who will travel to Papua New Guinea to face the Kumuls on October 6th.

Menninga was unable to name any Rabbitohs, Roosters or Storm players due to NRL commitments so the squad named featured plenty of new faces including twelve debutants.

There are also eight names in the squad who have played for the Australian Test side.

Australia squad: Corey Allan (Brisbane Broncos), Zac Lomax (St George Illawarra Dragons), Jesse Ramien (Newcastle Knights), Brian Kelly (Manly Sea Eagles), Nick Cotric (Canberra Raiders), Jake Clifford (North Queensland Cowboys), Daly Cherry-Evans (Manly Sea Eagles), David Klemmer (Canterbury Bulldogs), Ben Hunt (St George Illawarra Dragons), Jordan McLean (North Queensland Cowboys), Tyson Frizell (St George Illawarra Dragons), Tyrone Peachey (Penrith Panthers), Jake Trbojevic (Manly Sea Eagles), Aaron Woods (Cronulla Sharks), Reagan Campbell-Gillard (Penrith Panthers), Matt Prior (Cronulla Sharks), Chad Townsend (Cronulla Sharks), Gehamat Shibasaki (Brisbane Broncos), Reece Robson (St George Illawarra Dragons), Enari Tuala (North Queensland Cowboys)