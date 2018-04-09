Chester aggrieved after fifth straight defeat

Chris Chester expressed his disappointment with his side’s application after suffering a fifth straight defeat.

Wakefield went down 28-26 down to Leeds Rhinos, leaving Trinity just two points above the bottom four.

It’s been a frustrating Easter period for Trinity, having lost all three games over Easter by a combined margin of just eight points.

Chester, who once again praised his side’s efforts, conceded his side not defended well enough in key moments.

“We are frustrated because we could have won,” he said.

“I felt it was an even contest, but Leeds just managed to get the two points.

“That’s five losses on the bounce now. It’s not a good place to be in, but there’s lots of things we can be positive about.”

“What disappoints us most as staff is we spoke all week about Leeds and what their threats are and we had to make sure we made our one-on-one tackles.

“We didn’t do that, we were soft defensively and that’s disappointing. The effort was great, but we weren’t smart enough. “Our game management wasn’t great, but I am more frustrated with the defensive lapses and one-on-one misses.

“They scored three tries from kicks and we needed to defend them better as well. I am really frustrated, we know we are not a million miles away, but we can’t keep saying the same thing week-in, week-out.”