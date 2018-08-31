Chester and Wakefield eyeing another fifth-placed finish in 2018

Wakefield coach Chris Chester has insisted there is still plenty to play for this season – and Trinity are targeting overhauling tonight’s opponents Huddersfield in fifth before the Super 8s end.

Trinity head across West Yorkshire to face the in-form Giants, having not beaten them once this season in numerous meetings.

And Chester admitted that despite securing their Super League status, Wakefield are not resting on their laurels – and they are aiming to match the fifth-placed finish they achieved in 2017.

“There is still everything to play for,” he said at his weekly press conference.

“You are playing for some pride and for the badge and there are guys who are coming off contract that have everything to play for. We want to finish fifth.”

Chester did, however, admit their plans for this weekend’s game have been disrupted by a sickness bug which has ravaged Chester’s squad, impacting on their preparation for the game.

However, he insisted Trinity are over the worst phase of that bug, and most of the players who have been impacted will be fine to feature on Friday night.

“We have had a sickness bug that has gone through a lot of the squad, including myself,” added Chester.

“It has been a bit of a stop-start and disruptive week but we have got through the worst of that.”