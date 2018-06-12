Chester calls on further funds for Wakefield squad

Wakefield coach Chris Chester believes the club needs to invest more money into the squad to ensure they can keep competing with Super League’s big boys.

Trinity’s excellent victory over Wigan last week moved them up to sixth in Super League, ahead of last year’s Grand Final winners Leeds.

They have continued to punch above their weight despite being one of few clubs not spending up to the salary cap.

However, with the cap set to increase once again to £2 million next season, Chester believes the squad needs further investment.

“It’s really important now for us that we invest a little bit more money in the team moving forward,” he said.

“We don’t want that gap to keep widening and widening.

“It’s really important for this club. We’re talking to quite a few players at this moment in time and people want to come to Wakefield.”

However, Chester insisted there was no rush to sign players immediately, even though there are players available on the market.

“We’ll just wait and see,” he said.

“We’re looking fairly fit and healthy apart from Grixy (Scott Grix), Chubbs (Craig Huby), and Joe Arundel.

“There are some players available but we’re not in any kind of rush or need at this moment in time. We’ve got to make sure we spend our money wisely.”