Chester calls on Wakefield to get up and running at Huddersfield tonight

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Wakefield head coach Chris Chester has admitted that they will be chasing their tails if they lose at Huddersfield.

Trinity are without a win ahead of their visit to the Giants after being defeated by Hull in their first game of the season, before having a week off due to the World Club Series.

Chester is hoping to claim a second consecutive top eight finish with his side following their impressive performance last year, but to achieve that, he insists that it is important that they earn a victory against their West Yorkshire rivals to avoid playing catch-up during the early exchanges of the season.

“We don’t want to be chasing our tails, two weeks in and sitting on zero points,” Chester stressed.

“The effort has been good, but that alone isn’t going to win you rugby games. It’s important we are smart as well and we make the right decisions. If we do that, I am pretty confident we can come away with a result.

“It was very disappointing to lose the first game, in front of our home crowd, so it’s important we get a result against Huddersfield.”

On Huddersfield, Chester added: “They are a lot more conservative than they have been in recent years and a lot more direct.

“We’ve got to match them physically and I’m confident the guys we’ve picked will challenge their big guys. “It is going to be an entertaining game I think.”