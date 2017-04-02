Chester celebrates new Wakefield contract with victory at Catalans

Matthew Shaw
By Matthew Shaw April 2, 2017 10:31

Chester celebrates new Wakefield contract with victory at Catalans

Wakefield Trinity secured back-to-back victories as they overcame Catalans 38-18 in France.

Following Chris Chester’s commitment to the club earlier in the week with a two-year extension to his contract, Ben Jones-Bishop scored a hat-trick to move Trinity up to sixth, and condemn Catalans to a fifth game without a win.

The visitors were 16-6 ahead at the break when Jones-Bishop, a reported Catalans target, scored twice and Tom Johnstone added another.

Krisnan Inu and Fouad Yaha gave the Dragons hope with tries, but Jones-Bishop secured his hat-trick and Johnston, Joe Arundel and Matty Ashurst all scored to secure the victory.

A full report will be in Monday’s League Express.

 

Comment on this and other stories on the Total Rugby League Fans Forum

Matthew Shaw
By Matthew Shaw April 2, 2017 10:31

Super League

Read More

Championship

Read More

League 1

Read More

International

Read More

NRL

Read More

Two Great Reads: Subscribe Now!

League Express Rugby League World Magazine
Print / Digital Print / Digital

Rugby League World

Read More

League Express

Read More

RSS Fans Forum Discussions