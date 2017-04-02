Chester celebrates new Wakefield contract with victory at Catalans

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Wakefield Trinity secured back-to-back victories as they overcame Catalans 38-18 in France.

Following Chris Chester’s commitment to the club earlier in the week with a two-year extension to his contract, Ben Jones-Bishop scored a hat-trick to move Trinity up to sixth, and condemn Catalans to a fifth game without a win.

The visitors were 16-6 ahead at the break when Jones-Bishop, a reported Catalans target, scored twice and Tom Johnstone added another.

Krisnan Inu and Fouad Yaha gave the Dragons hope with tries, but Jones-Bishop secured his hat-trick and Johnston, Joe Arundel and Matty Ashurst all scored to secure the victory.

