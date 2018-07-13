Chester confirms new signing for Wakefield

Wakefield Trinity head coach Chris Chester has confirmed the club has secured its first signing for 2019, with a deal for George King understood to have been completed.

That deal, initially revealed by League Express several weeks ago, looks set to be announced imminently after Chester confirmed the club has agreed on a deal with a forward.

King is off-contract at the end of the season at Warrington, where he has made eleven appearances this season.

While that deal is done, Chester also revealed the club was making good progress in their search for a halfback, with a new playmaker Wakefield’s other key priority for 2019.

“Barring one, our recruitment is pretty much done,” Chester said.

“We know where we need to strengthen. We have signed a forward, and we are looking for a halfback and we’re quite down the line with that. I think Michael (Carter) wrote in his programme notes about adding a bit more quality, and we need to do that if we’re to have a crack next year.”

Yet Chester refused to rule out the possibility of reinforcing his squad during the current campaign.

“We’re not going to say we won’t be bringing anybody in over the next few weeks either. There is some scope to bring some players in, but I don’t want this to be a knee-jerk.”