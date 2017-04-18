Chester: We deserved a result

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Wakefield chief Chris Chester was adamant his side deserved to get something out of their defeat to Wigan.

Liam Marshall’s late try condemned Trinity to a second Easter defeat after losing to Castleford on Good Friday.

But Chester insisted his side were unfortunate to lose.

“I thought we deserved something out of it. They were two evenly-matched sides and to not come away with anything is disappointing.

“The effort was fantastic, we just lacked any real patience down their end. If we had executed better, we may well have got something out of it. It was just the final pass and there were four or five penalties in the second half that really hurt us. We had to do it tough, as well, losing a couple of bodies early doors, we ran out of fit blokes at the end but there are lots to be pleased about.

“I thought we were really physical and defended very well. If we keep playing like that, we will win more than we lose. There were some really good efforts out there, unfortunately, we just came up short.”