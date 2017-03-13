Chester fearful of Lyne injury

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Wakefield are waiting to learn the extent of a knee injury picked up by Reece Lyne.

The centre scored the winning try in the club’s last-gasp victory over Salford, but injured himself in the process of scoring.

Speaking in the aftermath of the result, Chester admitted that Lyne could be set for a long spell on the sidelines.

“We don’t know exactly what Reece Lyne has done but it looks like a nasty knee injury,” Chester said.

“It’s disappointing for Reece but it gives an opportunity to Joe Arundel next week.”

Having seen his side pick up a second-consecutive victory, Chester admitted he felt like Trinity had been fortunate to get the two points.

“I thought we’d won it and thrown it away. It’s a great win for us but we got out of jail. It shows the character and belief that we can come back and get a result when we looked like we weren’t going to get anything from the game.

“I’m happy for the fans because it’s the first time we’ve won at home since we beat Warrington here last May. I’m pleased we’ve been able to send those people home happy.”