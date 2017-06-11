Chester frustrated with errors following Wakefield’s defeat to Leeds

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Chris Chester admitted his side made too many errors as their winning run came to an end against Leeds.

Trinity were 10-0 ahead inside 11 minutes but went down 18-16 to the Rhinos.

Chester bemoaned his side’s mistakes following the defeat, and also the decision not to go for goal when awarded a penalty.

“We got beaten by the better side tonight. We were just off with the ball and made far too many individual errors.

“We look forward to putting a few things right at Salford on Thursday night.”

“I was very disappointed that we were two points up and had an opportunity to go for goal but I didn’t get the message out quick enough…and we ended up losing by two points.”

