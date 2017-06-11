Chester frustrated with errors following Wakefield’s defeat to Leeds
Chris Chester admitted his side made too many errors as their winning run came to an end against Leeds.
Trinity were 10-0 ahead inside 11 minutes but went down 18-16 to the Rhinos.
Chester bemoaned his side’s mistakes following the defeat, and also the decision not to go for goal when awarded a penalty.
“We got beaten by the better side tonight. We were just off with the ball and made far too many individual errors.
“We look forward to putting a few things right at Salford on Thursday night.”
“I was very disappointed that we were two points up and had an opportunity to go for goal but I didn’t get the message out quick enough…and we ended up losing by two points.”
