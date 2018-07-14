Chester happy with point following Leeds stalemate

Wakefield head coach Chris Chester insisted he was happy with a draw after coming from behind to deny Leeds.

Trinity drew 20 apiece with the Rhinos, keeping them three points clear of Kevin Sinfield’s side with just two rounds remaining.

Jabob Miller nearly won the game late on for the visitors, but Chester was happy to settle for the draw.

“We spoke as we were about to kick off and I’d have taken the one point,” Chester said.

“It was a tale two halves, we couldn’t contain Ryan Hall and Briscoe coming out of tackle one and two and we found ourselves defending our own try-line a lot.

“But that’s what we’re all about that second-half performance. All character, lots of belief and to come back from 20-6 down shows just what we’re about as a group. Listen, I’m very happy with the point and it puts us back up to sixth.

“I could not be prouder tonight. It’s a very tough place to come and both teams knew what was at stake tonight.

“It’s made it difficult for Leeds, I’m not sure about their run-in but we knew how important it was.”