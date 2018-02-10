You are here

Chester has mixed feelings after Salford win

Matthew Shaw

Chris Chester admitted he wasn’t entirely satisfied with Wakefield’s performance despite their victory over Salford.

Trinity had to rely on Gareth O’Brien missing a last-gasp conversion to secure a 14-12 win, despite leading 8-0 at half-time.

That said, it was a second consecutive victory for Wakefield and Chester said: “I’ve got to be pleased, we’re two from two, we set a goal of four from five but we’ll have to be a lot better to get that,” he said.

“I thought Salford deserved something from that game tonight.

“Defensively we were all over the shop, we lost the ruck a lot of times tonight and we were on the back foot for most of that second-half. But we didn’t play well and got a result, that’s the main thing.

“We’ll dust ourselves down and go again next week. I’m just disappointed with the way we came out again in the second-half. We were poor against Hull KR in the second-half and poor again tonight.”

A full report will be in Monday's League Express.

 

 

 