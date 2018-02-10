Chester has mixed feelings after Salford win

Chris Chester admitted he wasn’t entirely satisfied with Wakefield’s performance despite their victory over Salford.

Trinity had to rely on Gareth O’Brien missing a last-gasp conversion to secure a 14-12 win, despite leading 8-0 at half-time.

That said, it was a second consecutive victory for Wakefield and Chester said: “I’ve got to be pleased, we’re two from two, we set a goal of four from five but we’ll have to be a lot better to get that,” he said.

“I thought Salford deserved something from that game tonight.

“Defensively we were all over the shop, we lost the ruck a lot of times tonight and we were on the back foot for most of that second-half. But we didn’t play well and got a result, that’s the main thing.

“We’ll dust ourselves down and go again next week. I’m just disappointed with the way we came out again in the second-half. We were poor against Hull KR in the second-half and poor again tonight.”

