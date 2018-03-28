Chester hopeful squad depth will help Wakefield thrive over Easter

Wakefield coach Chris Chester is hopeful his squad’s strength-in-depth can help them navigate the Easter period with greater success than 12 months ago.

Last year, Wakefield lost both games over Easter – to Castleford and Wigan – before a defeat the following week to Warrington, too.

Trinity begin a run of three games in 10 days on Thursday when they host Castleford, before subsequent games against Hull and Leeds after that.

And Chester told League Express his entire squad will be utilised over the period. He said: “This is a good period for the squad, because we’ll use 26 or 27 players across it all and make sure everyone gets some game-time – and the right people are rested when they need to be.

“I know we lost all three games over Easter we played last season, and it’s obvious that a good start can flip extremely quickly.”

Chester also conceded it has been difficult managing happiness across his entire squad – with him often having to leave out up to a dozen experienced first-team players on occasions already this season following their fine start to 2018.

He said: “It’s a tough period for me as coach as well as the players.

“We’re in a nice position where we’ve got no injuries, and in a strange kind of way, my job doesn’t seem to be getting any easier.

“We’ve got 13 blokes all on the sidelines that think they should be playing every week – but there’s only so many I can pick.

“The lads who’ve come in have always done well, but it’s tough telling the lads every week that they’ve done well in training but will be missing out.

“I’m going to use my full squad of senior players for the Easter period – I’ve got to pick what I think the best team is to get a result on each occasion.”