Chester insists Wakefield are not panicking ahead of Warrington clash

Wakefield coach Chris Chester has insisted there is no panic within the Trinity ranks as they bid to avoid a fourth successive defeat on Saturday night.

Trinity face Warrington tonight looking to keep pace with the Super League play-off places following league defeats to Hull and Leeds, as well as a disappointing Challenge Cup loss to Salford.

But despite that run of form, Chester has promised nobody at Trinity is overly concerned.

“There’s no panic,” Chester said. “We’re in a good position at the moment.

“We don’t want to make losing a habit. We’ve lost two league games and a Challenge Cup tie and it’s important to try to build some more momentum going into the Super 8s. We’ve got a good opportunity to do that with the home games we’ve got coming up.”

Trinity have battled with injuries in recent weeks – and are still without the likes of Jacob Miller, Danny Kirmond and David Fifita for Saturday’s game.

But he said that injuries are not sufficient enough of an excuse for his side’s recent problems.

He said: “We don’t want to use injuries as an excuse and I’m not blaming them.

“In the last three weeks, we’ve not completed enough. You’re going to get found out against the top sides with completion rates like ours of late; injuries aren’t an excuse because every team goes through it.”

And Chester admits that, following the 40-18 loss to Hull FC last weekend, he has been impressed with the response he’s seen from his group as they look to inflict more woe on Tony Smith’s Wolves – adding that they can still make the top four.

He said: “We feel that we’re not far away and we’ve got a good enough squad to get in the top four.

“I’m not saying it’s must-win but with Leeds winning, it’s important we get a result. The boys have reacted well this week though; they had some time off last week and they’ve trained very well.”