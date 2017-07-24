Chester proud of Wakefield despite Saints frustration

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Wakefield coach Chris Chester was left disappointed that his side had “thrown away” a third place finish in Super League heading into the Super 8s.

Trinity have now lost two home games in a row after a defeat to Castleford and a 41-16 reverse to St Helens yesterday afternoon.

Despite his frustrations on missing out on the top four and a potentially crucial extra home game, Chester is still proud of his teams accomplishment.

“It hurts that we’ve thrown away third spot and thrown away fourth spot but I’m also proud of this group of players because we’ve achieved what people thought we couldn’t, the top six. We’ve shown some progression this year and, when we look back, a couple of games have hurt us.

“We’ve made it a little bit tougher for ourselves with only three home games but we’ve been written off all season and we’ll use that to motivate us.”

Former Hull KR boss, Chester was left to rue his side’s slow start in defeat to inform St Helens but is looking forward to a break and a second Super 8s campaign in a row.

“We didn’t get off to great start. They came out of the blocks a lot quicker and got some momentum.

“We couldn’t contain their pack and we got taught a few lessons from a red-hot team. Even when we were 12 points behind late on, I always felt confident we could get back into the game but that first half really hurt us. That was where the game was lost. We showed a bit of fight and spirit in the second half but just came up short.

“We’ll have some time off now and hopefully come back stronger for the Super 8s.”