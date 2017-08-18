Chester proud of Wakefield’s efforts despite defeat to Castleford

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

All eyes were on Castleford following their League Leaders’ Shield triumph last night: but Wakefield coach Chris Chester insisted he was proud of the efforts of his players.

Trinity went down 45-20 at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle and, following the defeat, they could now slip out of the top four before the end of the weekend.

But Chester insisted he had plenty of positives to take from the game – and said his side’s effort was impressive given all the celebrations going on amongst their opponents on the night.

“There was a lot to be positive about,” Chester said. “Despite the lack of field position in that first half, we were still in the game.

“And we gave it a real crack in the first 10 to 15 minutes of the second half.

“Credit to Cas they have been fantastic all season. They caused us a lot of problems on our left edge which we need to fix it.

“But I thought we did a lot of good things and I said to the guys I am extremely proud of the effort they put in.”