Chester rues ‘crap’ call in Trinity defeat

Wakefield Trinity Head Coach Chris Chester was left ruing a ‘crap’ call in his sides 11-6 defeat to Castleford Tigers.

With the scores at 7-6 to the Tigers, two penalties, the second of which Chester questioned, sealed the win for Castleford.

“I just don’t think we got the rub of the green tonight. A couple of calls: David Fifita near the tryline – he gives a 20-metre restart when it’s a blatant strip for me.

“The penalty under the posts to Tini Arona: He’s got two feet behind the line and he’s made a genuine tackle on the number nine. It’s a crap call and he’s got it wrong. I’ll speak to Steve Ganson about that.”

Despite some decisions going against Chester’s side, he remained positive about his side’s performance overall.

“I’m proud of the boys tonight. I thought in that second half we showed some real grit and determination. I thought we were the better side in that second half.

“We’re disappointed we’ve lost. There are fine margins in the game and we just came up short.

“We know we’re a good footy side, we’ve just got to be a little bit more clinical with the ball. I couldn’t be any prouder than I am now. Frustrated yep, but also proud.”