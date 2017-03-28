Chester signs two-year extension with Wakefield

9 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Chris Chester has signed a new two-year extension to continue as Wakefield Trinity head coach.

The 38-year-old replaced Brian Smith as the club’s head coach 12 months ago after being sacked by Hull Kingston Rovers three weeks earlier. In his first season, he guided the club to an impressive top eight finish following seven wins in his first eight games in charge, while they also reached the semi-final of the Challenge Cup for the first time in eight years.

Following three victories in the club’s opening six games of the season, Chester has been rewarded with a new deal that secures his long-term future with the club.

“I am delighted to have signed the deal and commit myself to a further two years at the club especially as it is my hometown club,” Chester said.

“This deal will provide us with a bit more stability; we can now concentrate on building the club even further.

“When I first joined it was discussed between myself and Michael that we would discuss my future around March. My objectives were to go as far as I could in the Challenge Cup and have a good run in the middle 8s; fortunately we were able to do one better and reach the top eight. The negotiations were very easy and over quite quickly, we both have the same thoughts of how we want the club to progress.

“I have a lot of fantastic support, not only from Michael Carter and Chris Brereton but from John Kear and my background staff who all work really hard behind the scenes to ensure the players are fit and perform to their best ability on the field.

“I am looking forward to the remainder of the season and the next two years.”

Chairman Michael Carter added: “It is great news for Wakefield Trinity that Chris (Chester) has committed to further years at this club. Been a local lad, Chris understands the mentality and practicalities of how this club operates. He is aware of the issues that we currently face and is more than happy to tackle those alongside us.

“He’s had an outstanding first year at this club and I look forward to him leading us from the front for the next two and half years.”

