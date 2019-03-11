Chester slams referee performance after Wakefield defeat

Chris Chester criticised the performance of referee Tom Grant after Wakefield fell to a narrow defeat to Hull Kingston Rovers.

Danny McGuire’s late score saw Trinity suffer a third defeat of the season, with Wakefield left to rue their inability to retain a lead they established on three separate occasions.

Tom Johnstone had a try ruled out ten minutes earlier, a decision that angered the Wakefield coach, and he was equally frustrated a knock-on in the build-up to McGuire’s winner wasn’t spotted.

Chester criticised the performance of Grant and called for video referees to be used at every game.

“It wasn’t a try,” Chester said of McGuire’s try.

“The Tom Johnstone one, he has got the ball down, it’s a perfectly good try

“It’s twice we’ve had this referee and he seemed to let anything go today.

“I thought the rucks were a disgrace, you could get away with anything.

“My blokes probably got away with a few things as well, but just slowing the play down, you could not get any momentum.”

“I have always been a big advocate of video referees at every game.

“Those kind of decisions you have got to get right.”