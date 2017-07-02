Chester talks up significance of Wakefield victory

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Chris Chester was quick to stress the importance of Wakefield’s victory over Warrington after they defeated the Wolves 26-12.

Trinity ended a three-match losing streak to overcome Warrington and go level on points with fourth-placed Salford.

The victory ended a disappointing spell for Chester, who was critical of his side after they fell away against Hull FC last week.

However, he was in much better spirits following their latest win.

“It’s a really important win. It keeps us in touch with the top four. I’m pleased for the players who have been working hard and it’s nice to get a result at home because it’s been a while.

“It’s about trying to build momentum going into the Super 8s and we’ll take a lot of confidence out of today’s performance. Defensively we were pretty good tonight, our middle unit was very aggressive and pretty dominant.”