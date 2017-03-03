Chester: There’s no pressure on us at Saints

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Wakefield head coach Chris Chester insists that the club is not panicking, despite a run of 11 consecutive defeats.

Trinity are without a competitive win since July 16th of last year and are joint bottom of the league having lost their opening two games of the season.

However, despite their long, long wait for a win, Chester insists that his side is still full of confidence, and is adamant they will get a win sooner rather than later, even if it doesn’t come against St Helens.

“The positive thing for us is that we’re putting ourselves in games,” he said.

“We’re just not smart enough at times. Our game management just needs to be a little bit better, but there’s a lot of positive signs.

“I’m not bothered about last season, it’s irrelevant.

“It (the run of losses) has maybe knocked our confidence a little bit, but having said that we played particularly well in the pre-season friendlies. It’s just about being a little bit smarter in key parts of the game that we need to get better at. I’m confident we can chalk that first win, hopefully this Friday, if not then in the coming weeks.

“We don’t want to be chasing our tails. Although there’s plenty of time left, it’s important we don’t get too far behind.”

Wakefield head to The Totally Wicked Stadium to face a St Helens side who suffered a surprising defeat to Leigh last week, however, Chester is under no illusions how difficult a test his side face.

“They’ve got a few new players and new halfbacks there that are working hard on the game and getting used to how they play. It’s a tough place to go is Saints and get a result. But we can take confidence from the last few weeks, we aren’t far away.

“It’s a great challenge, they’re all tough games and it’s been proved if you don’t play for the whole 80 minutes you get caught. We go there with zero pressure on us, everyone expects St Helens to win, but that’s typical Wakefield. We’re confident of coming away with a victory and it’s a good opportunity in front of the SKY cameras to show how well we’ve gone in the last few weeks.”