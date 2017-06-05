Chester thrilled with Wakefield perseverance

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Chris Chester hailed his side’s character after Wakefield recorded arguably their most impressive win of the season at Salford.

Trinity notched a seventh straight win thanks to a hat-trick from former Red Devil Mason Caton-Brown.

It was a win that saw them regain their spot in the top four, and Chester was thrilled with his side’s gutsy approach.

“There is plenty of character in this side and I thought it was a really good team performance in tough circumstances,” he said.

“We played for the full 80 minutes – even with five minutes to go we still had that belief that we could get over the top of them. On the whole we probably edged it. We completed really high in the first half and then gave them a bit of a leg-up at the end of the first half which gave them a big lift going in at half-time. There was some great character shown and some good individual performances.”

On Mason Caton-Brown, Chester added: “Caton-Brown has got pace to burn and he’s had to wait for his opportunity.

“He is an outstanding young British talent and I’m pleased that he’s playing some good footy. I don’t know the ins and outs of why he left Salford but I’m glad he’s playing for Wakefield Trinity and not Salford.”