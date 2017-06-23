Chester and Wakefield set their sights on the top four ahead of Hull clash

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Wakefield Trinity coach Chris Chester believes that three wins from the club’s final five league games will be enough to secure a top-four finish ahead of the Super 8s as they head to Hull tonight.

Trinity are seeking an immediate response from last week’s disappointing Challenge Cup exit at the hands of Salford, as they head to the KCOM Stadium in a mouthwatering fourth-versus-fifth clash tonight.

And Chester believes that three wins before the split will give Wakefield enough to finish fourth or higher – meaning the added caveat of an extra home game in the Super 8s.

He told TotalRL: “We’ve spoken about finishing in the four. Three wins from five is enough to get us in there. Until we do that, then we can reassess where we want to go but we’ve got some winnable games and three fixtures at home, and it’s important we get back to how we were playing a few weeks ago.

“We’re looking forward to it; the guys are looking forward to getting out there and put a few wrongs right on Friday night.

“Three wins will be enough to get us in that top four for the split, two wins will be enough for the top six. It’s the best side we’ve had for a while here at Wakefield and we’re looking forward to Friday and trying to put in a big performance.”