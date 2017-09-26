Child, Bentham and Thaler to officiate this week’s big games

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

James Child and Phil Bentham will be the men in the middle for this week’s Super League play-off semi-finals.

The two officials, who were also in charge of the Challenge Cup semi-finals, have been given the nod ahead of next week’s Grand Final.

Child will be in charge when Castleford face St Helens on Thursday, with Bentham taking control of Leeds’ clash with Hull FC.

Meanwhile, Ben Thaler has been given the responsibility of officiating the Million Pound Game, which will see Leigh face off against Catalans.