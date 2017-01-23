Chisholm fumes at ‘unforgivable’ handling at Bradford

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

To read the full version of this hard-hitting interview with Chisholm, who discusses life at Bradford during administration and liquidation, plus insight into the new owners of the club, buy League Express right now in stores or online at totalrl.com/le

Dane Chisholm has launched a scathing attack on Bradford, believing that his loyalty to the club was betrayed by him not being offered a new deal.

The Australian halfback claims that he had to phone a club representative to discover his future, after the new owners failed to contact him about a new deal.

Chisholm moved from Australia to England to play for the Bulls less than seven months ago and held off speaking to other clubs to be a part of the newly reformed club.

However, after being told he would not be welcomed back due to “cost-cutting”, Chisholm believes that the actions of the new owners are “unforgivable”.

“After all the crap they put me through they just said ‘Nah’,” Chisholm told League Express.

“They just decided I’m not wanted. I wanted to help the club and the rejection side of it hurts. I wanted to do right by them, but the way they treated me at the end of it is just unforgivable.”

