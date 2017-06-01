Chisholm: I’m home

5 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Dane Chisholm believes he has returned “home” following his return to Bradford Bulls.

The exciting playmaker completed his return to the Bulls last week following his move from Sheffield Eagles and made his second debut in the Summer Bash defeat to Hull Kingston Rovers.

His return to Odsal comes just months since leaving the club after they decided not to offer him a new contract following liquidation.

However, he declared his delight at being back, and is hoping to aid the club’s cause in their relegation battle.

“I’ve been getting a lot of support from all the fans and that’s why I love it and this place feels like home to me,” he told TotalRL.

“I get along with everyone here, I get along with the coaching staff, I’ve worked under Toovs [Geoff Toovey] before, I get on with Chalmers really well and I just love the club.

“I didn’t want to leave in the first place, but we did go through pretty tough times. I don’t hold any grudges here, I wanted to come back and I love that I am back.”

Having now secured his return, the 26-year-old is now keen to make up for lost time and help the Bulls secure Championship survival.

“A few of the coaches have said it would be as big as winning the Grand Final if we saved relegation,” he said.

“We’ve got a big task ahead, but we’ve got a good little run now so if we can back up this game and get a little consistency in our performances I reckon we’ve got it in the bag.”