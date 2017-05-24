Chisholm to make Bradford return in Summer Bash game with Hull KR

4 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Bradford Bulls have announced that Dane Chisholm is available for selection for the club – and he will make his debut at the Summer Bash this weekend.

The Bulls announced the signing of Chisholm last month, before Sheffield immediately insisted he was still their player, holding back Chisholm’s second debut for Bradford.

However, the Bulls and the Eagles have now reached a settlement which frees Chisholm up to play against Hull KR this weekend.

Bradford co-owner Andrew Chalmers commented: “We are delighted to finally have reached an agreement with Sheffield and have Dane available for selection. He is an outstanding player who will fit in extremely well to our football structure.

“When you speak to him, you can sense his urgency to get out on the field and do what he loves. Dane is looking forward to finally playing at the Summer Bash this Saturday against Hull Kingston Rovers.”

Chisholm returned to the club’s Tong training facility on Wednesday in preparation for this weekend’s game. He said: “It’s so good to get back at the club and around the boys to start preparing for this week. Hopefully the coach selects me.

“I’m trying not to think about the pressure of coming back, it’s always a great occasion at the Summer Bash and there is a massive build-up to the game.

“I’m not here to pull off miracles, I’m just here to do my job and hopefully help the boys start getting through their performances together. The way that I was taken in by all the fans both times I’ve signed is incredible. I’ve had so many tweets offering support which has certainly helps me to know this is where I want to play rugby.

“I just want to give what I can back to them and try and put a few solid performances together.”