Chisholm rejoins Bradford

Bradford are set to complete the signing of utility playmaker Dane Chisholm… months after the Bulls decided against offering him a contract.

The former Hull Kingston Rovers man has left Sheffield Eagles after a short spell and will return to Odsal for the remainder of the season.

The 26-year-old left the club ahead of the current season after the new owners of the club decided not to offer him a new deal.

Chisholm was part of Bradford’s 2016 squad having joined midway through the season and helped them to success in the Championship Shield.

However, his contract was void following the club’s liquidation and was forced to look for a new deal.

He subsequently joined Sheffield, and although he impressed in his handful of appearances for the club, he reportedly suffered a fall-out with coach Mark Aston and was told he was free to leave.

His return will be a big boost to Bradford’s supporters, who adopted the halfback as a firm favourite during his short spell with the club.

Chisholm could be eligible to play in the club’s crucial Good Friday contest with local rivals Halifax, who currently occupy a spot in the top four.