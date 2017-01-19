Chisholm told he has no future at Bradford

1 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Dane Chisholm will not be a part of the new Bradford club.

The energetic playmaker only joined the club midway through the season and was a catalyst to their Championship Shield success.

The 26-year-old claims that he had to phone the club to discover his future, and in a message sent out via his twitter, he described the situation at the club as “absolutely appalling”.

“The way all the players, staff and fans have been treated throughout this whole situation is absolutely appalling and I’m so proud of how you all have conducted yourselves.”

Chisholm’s departure leaves just 14 players from the Bulls still without a club, with the season set to start in under three weeks time. Among them are Lachlan Burr and Ben Kavanagh, who are understood to be closing in on moves elsewhere.