Chisholm told he has no future at Bradford

Dane Chisholm will not be a part of the new Bradford club.

The energetic playmaker only joined the club midway through the season and was a catalyst to their Championship Shield success.

The 26-year-old claims that he had to phone the club to discover his future, and in a message sent out via his twitter, he described the situation at the club as “absolutely appalling”.

“The way all the players, staff and fans have been treated throughout¬†this whole situation is absolutely appalling and I’m so proud of how you all have conducted yourselves.”

Chisholm’s departure leaves just 14 players from the Bulls still without a club, with the season set to start in under three weeks time. Among them are Lachlan Burr and Ben Kavanagh, who are understood to be closing in on moves elsewhere.